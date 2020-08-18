India’s overall unemployment rate touches a nine week high

The national unemployment rate climbed to 9.1% in the week ended 16 August as against 8.67% recorded in the week to 9 August, according to fresh data from the Centre of Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). This is a nine-week high and anything more than this unemployment rate was recorded in the week ended 14 June. This is even higher than the monthly overall joblessness rate of July (7.43%) and even the monthly unemployment rate recorded before covid-19 outbreak in the country, as per CMIE data.