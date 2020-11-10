India's PC market recovers in Sep qtr, sees biggest quarterly shipment in 7 yrs

India's PC market recovered from the debacle of June quarter and shipped 3.4 million units of laptops, desktops and workstations in the September quarter, which also turned out to be the biggest quarter in 7 years.

The overall PC shipments grew 9.2% year-over-year (y-o-y) as demand for e-learning and remote working remained strong, shows the latest PC report by International Data Corporation (IDC).

Much of the demand came from the consumer segment which also saw its biggest quarter ever with 2 million shipments and 41.7% y-o-y and 167.2% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) growth. Demand in the business segment remained lean due to shortage of large government and education projects.

The overall shipments in the enterprise segment grew 3.1% y-o-y. However, notebooks grew at a much higher 70.1% y-o-y, indicating a growing preference among enterprises for laptops over desktops.

“Anticipating a longer work from home possibility, enterprises are getting ready for a larger mobile workforce and reducing their dependency on desktops. Also, SMBs started showing more momentum and will be critical in sustaining the ongoing growth in the commercial segment," Jaipal Singh, associate research manager, client devices, IDC India, said in a statement.

HP retained the top position with 28.2% market share with strong growth from both consumer and commercial segments. HP's shipments grew 16.6% y-o-y.

Despite the general angst against Chinese brands which impacted original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the smartphone segment, Chinese PC brands remained unaffected.

In fact, Lenovo grew 27% y-o-y and remained the second leading PC brand with 21.7% market share, slightly ahead of Dell, which controls 21.3% market. Even new entrants such as Xioami benefited from the growth, but is yet to pose any challenge to the established OEMs.

Apple still doesn't feature in the top five, but its shipments grew 19.4% y-o-y, making it their biggest quarter in India. Later today, Apple is expected to unveil its first line-up of MacBook notebooks running on ARM processors.

Though the PC market has recovered from the decline in the previous quarter, shortage of components is still an issue.

"Shortages of some key components continue to be a challenge. Vendors that will be able to manage the supplies of these components will benefit from this opportunity more as there is still a lot of untapped demand for PCs in the country," adds Singh.

According to market estimates, PC penetration in India is still quite low at 11% and has a lot of room for growth.

