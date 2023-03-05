India's per capita income doubles since 2014-15, uneven wage distribution remains a challenge3 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 07:14 PM IST
- Economists believe sustaining per capita income between 5% to 6% per annum along with appropriate redistributive policies will support the country's growth ahead. However, they also pointed out that uneven income distribution is likely to be a challenging factor.
India's per capita income has almost doubled to ₹1.72 lakh since 2014-15 when PM Modi-led government came into power. Economists believe sustaining per capita income between 5% to 6% per annum along with appropriate redistributive policies will support the country's growth ahead. However, they also pointed out that uneven income distribution is likely to be a challenging factor.
