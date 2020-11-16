India’s post-covid ‘recovery’ in employment has not been equal for men and women

While not representative of the working Indian woman on account of being well-off and in a white-collar job, Savitha A. is one such woman who quit her job at the end of July 2020 on account of the lack of childcare for her two-year-old twins. An engineer with a Bengaluru-based furniture website, Savitha and her husband relied on a live-in nanny, who returned to her native village in Tamil Nadu in May. “I was given a lot of time and leeway and work-from-home opportunities, but I just haven’t been able to find reliable childcare, and I cannot work effectively with the twins around," she said.