India’s proposal against covid vaccine nationalism gets WHO backing

During the discussion at the TRIPS Council, India’s ambassador to the WTO Brajendra Navnit argued that the often-repeated argument that monopoly rights are needed to allow inventors to recoup their investment do not apply in case of development of health products and technologies required for handling the ongoing covid-19 crisis. “We would like to remind the members that in a global pandemic where every country is affected, we need a global solution. And our waiver proposal represents an open and expedited global solution to allow uninterrupted collaboration in development, production and supply of health products and technologies required for an effective covid-19 response," he added.