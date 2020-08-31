India’s Q1 contraction may be worst among G20

Abheek Barua, chief economist at HDFC Bank Ltd, expects GDP growth to contract by 21% in the June quarter. “Manufacturing is likely to see the sharpest slowdown, followed by services, based on high-frequency indicators. On the other hand, the only support to growth is likely to come from the agricultural sector that was relatively insulated from the impact of the virus. We estimate the contraction in GDP will be close to 25% if we exclude farm activity in Q1 FY2021," he said.