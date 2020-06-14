India’s recovery rate for covid-19 crosses 50%

“The recovery rate is high due to India’s younger and low risk population. Since vaccine is not yet anywhere around, the only way open to us is prevention: using masks, keeping physical distance, washing hands often, and not poking finger in mouth, nose or eyes. As numbers of cases increase it would be very resource intensive to do contact tracing and quarantine. The aim should be mitigation – treatment of all which need hospitalization," said said Lalit Kant, scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).