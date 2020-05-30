As India entered the last phase of lockdown 4.0, the number of patients recovered from the coronavirus disease hit a new record. At least 11,264 people have been recovered from the deadly disease in last 24 hours, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare.

Nearly 47% of the total coronavirus patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovery. India's recovery rate from the coronavirus disease is one the steady rise.

India first reported coronavirus infection on January 30 when a student in Kerala had tested positive for the disease. To contain the virus spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in the last week of March. Later, the pan-India lockdown was extended till May 31.

To restart the economy that have come to a standstill due to coronavirus pandemic, several lockdown norms were relaxed in each phase. The states were allowed to locate the "red, orange and green" zones following health ministry's guidelines.

Maharashtra was the worst-affected by coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus cases in the state crossed 60,000-mark on Friday. Meanwhile, the state saw a huge jump in number of patients recovered from coronavirus infection. As many as 8,381 coronavirus patients recovered from the disease in last 24 hours. The total number of recovered coronavirus patients in the state rose to 26,997.

