The recovery rate of patients suffering from coronavirus disease in India has improved to 41.5% — the highest so far. According to the date release by ministry of home and family welfare, 60,490 people were discharged from the hospital after recovery.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India surged past 1.45 lakh today. The states continued to add over 6,500 fresh cases for the third straight day. The death toll in the country increased to 4,167. At least 145 fatalities were confirmed across the country on Monday. India's mortality rate stood at nearly 3%, one of the lowest in the world.

On May 18, when Lockdown 4.0 commenced, India’s recovery rate was 38%.

Earlier this month, the health ministry issued a revised discharge policy for COVID-19 patients based on clinical severity. The ministry tweaked the rules for discharge of such patients who would be released only after 2 RT-PCR tests conducted on them returned negative.

India on Monday emerged as the tenth worst-hit country by coronavirus pandemic in the world. However, the country has so far reported a healthy recovery rate and low death rate compared to the other countries in the group, the health ministry said.

Last week, the health ministry said that 7.9 people per lakh population of India got affected due to COVID-19 infection. While globally the ratio stood at 62 people per lakh population, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry added.





