India’s recovery rate has now gone over 50%, said PM Modi in a meeting with chief ministers on Tuesday.

That after over 10,000 covid-19 patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the tally of patients recovered to over 1, 80,000.

PM Modi also went on to add that India has one of those countries to have least deaths in the world, not forgetting to say that even a single death is unsettling.

It has been over two weeks since India began to come out of a lockdown and there have been valuable lessons learnt could help the nation in dealing with the issue in the future, said PM Modi, adding that because of the efforts made in the last few weeks, green shoots have begun to be visible in our economy.

PM also stressed the importance of federalism and said that when we look back on our fight against the virus this time will be remembered.

‘When India's fight against #COVID19 will be analysed in future, this time will be remembered for how we worked together and served as an example of cooperative federalism: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in meeting with CMs of 21 states & UTs via VC,’ read a tweet by news agency ANI.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via