NEW DELHI: India has the responsibility to protect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors in India, including Chinese businesses, in accordance with market rules, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in New Delhi said Tuesday.

The reaction follows India banning a second lot of Chinese phone-based apps on Monday that were seen as clones or variants of the 59 platforms it had banned on 29 June.

“Practical cooperation between China and India is mutually beneficial. Deliberate interference in such cooperation will not serve the interests of the Indian side. China will also take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies," Ji Rong, spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi said in a statement.

Last month, India had banned 59 Chinese mobile phone apps in a move seen as retaliation for China’s aggressive actions along the India-China border, including intrusions at multiple points in a bid to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Troops of India and China also clashed at one of the friction points in Galwan in Eastern Ladakh which led to the death of 20 Indian and an unknown number of Chinese troops.

Among the apps banned in June was the popular short video sharing platform TikTok. After the ban, many of their clones and similar apps had topped Google Play rankings. A case in point: Likee Lite, a toned-down version of banned Likee, had appeared on top of Google Play listings a few weeks ago. Other apps from Chinese developers, such as Snack Video, have also gained from TikTok’s ban. Likee Lite and Bigo Lite have already gone off the app stores. Snack Video, which is owned by Chinese Kuaishou, got 10 million new downloads between June 29 and July 19, according to data from app analytics firm Sensor Tower. This was approximately 59 times of the 172,000 downloads the app got between June 8 and June 28, which is the month before the ban.

Besides this, India has banned Chinese companies from participating in infrastructure projects in India – in roads and telecom.

According to the Chinese embassy spokesperson, last month’s ban by the Indian government “severely damaged the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies. The Chinese side has lodged solemn representation to the Indian side and asked the Indian side to correct its wrongdoings."

“I want to reiterate that the Chinese government consistently asks Chinese enterprises to abide by international rules and local laws and regulations when conducting external cooperation," she said.

“The Indian government has the responsibility to protect the legitimate rights and interests of international investors in India, including Chinese businesses, in accordance with market principles," she added.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated