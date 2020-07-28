India's responsibility to protect rights of foreign investors: Chinese embassy

Among the apps banned in June was the popular short video sharing platform TikTok. After the ban, many of their clones and similar apps had topped Google Play rankings. A case in point: Likee Lite, a toned-down version of banned Likee, had appeared on top of Google Play listings a few weeks ago. Other apps from Chinese developers, such as Snack Video, have also gained from TikTok’s ban. Likee Lite and Bigo Lite have already gone off the app stores. Snack Video, which is owned by Chinese Kuaishou, got 10 million new downloads between June 29 and July 19, according to data from app analytics firm Sensor Tower. This was approximately 59 times of the 172,000 downloads the app got between June 8 and June 28, which is the month before the ban.