MUMBAI: Emerging market currencies have been slammed by the flight to the dollar in 2020 post the covid-19 pandemic, but India’s rupee has been relatively less choppy despite the large pull out from foreign portfolio investors.

The Indian rupee fell 6.35% against the dollar in 2020 as investors have been driven by the dollar’s perception as a safe-haven currency in times of global stress.

Among emerging market currencies, the South African rand that fell 23.78% and the Brazilian real which dropped 21.94% were some of the currencies that have taken a major blow in 2020 so far. Among other worst hit currencies were the Mexican Peso, 19.50% and the Russian Ruble, 15.09%, a study done by Mint Research shows.

India witnessed about $14 billion in withdrawals in March both in debt and equity which was the largest ever foreign portfolio outflow from India, double that of outflows witnessed in June 2013 during the taper tantrum.

Analysts attribute the performance of the rupee to better external account position and forex intervention by the Reserve Bank of India. “Despite the large outflows, the INR has consistently outperformed other EM currencies. This is, in part, because of the improvement in external sector fundamentals from lower crude prices but largely because of perceived strong FX intervention by the RBI," said analysts at JP Morgan India in a note dated 03 April.

India is heavily reliant on oil imports, but the lockdown has meant that India’s oil consumption will be lower. Crude oil is presently hovering at about $29.90 a barrel, but with Russia and Saudi Arabia reaching a truce on production cuts, crude oil prices could see an uptick.

Nevertheless, analysts at JP Morgan point out that India’s current account would be in a surplus in FY21 compared to the 1% deficit in FY20.

In addition, India’s foreign exchange reserves are healthy at about $474.66 billion. Foreign exchange reserves increased by about 14.71% in the last year improving the foreign exchange cover. Analysts point out that the foreign exchange cover remains comfortable relative to other emerging markets.

Hence, India’s foreign debt funding requirement is comfortably placed and can be easily serviced by the foreign exchange reserves. “From a historical perspective, gross external funding requirement as a share of foreign exchange reserves are the lowest in more than a decade compared to several other emerging markets," points out JP Morgan.