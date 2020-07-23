India’s SaaS revenue set to jump 6X to $13-15 billion by 2025: Nasscom report

The SaaS industry in India has witnessed accelerated growth in the past couple of years, with 75% of the demand for Indian SaaS products coming from overseas markets. India’s burgeoning start-up landscape and its rapid strides in digital adoption are one of the key contributors to the growing SaaS adoption in the country. Currently, India has 6 SaaS unicorns—Zoho, Freshworks, Druva, Icertis, HighRadius and Postman—and is expected to see the emergence of many more by 2025.