India's second coronavirus vaccine set to go into human trial on 1,000 people

The company claimed that the vaccine candidate has no vector response and with the absence of any infectious agent. The platform provides ease of manufacturing the vaccine with minimal bio-safety requirements, Zydus added. It is also known to show much-improved vaccine stability and lower cold chain requirements making it easy for transportation to remotest parts of the country, it said. "Furthermore, the platform can be rapidly used to modify the vaccine in a couple of weeks in case the virus mutates to ensure that the vaccine still elicits protection," it added.