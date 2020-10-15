India’s second round stimulus will provide minimal support to growth: Moody’s

The rating agency praised the series of recent agricultural sector and labor law reforms, holding that they could provide support to medium-term growth, if implemented effectively. “The agriculture reforms aim to increase efficiencies in the fragmented supply chain by expanding farmers' direct access to produce markets. The labor law reforms consolidate and amend laws related to trade unions, conditions of employment in industrial establishments, and settlement of industrial disputes. Of particular significance is the raising of the threshold at which an employer must seek government approval for layoffs, to 300 from 100 workers, which provides some increased flexibility to employers and could help to increase India's competitiveness," it added.