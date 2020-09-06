New Delhi: In the emerging security paradigm, India's security would be maintained not on International Border, Line of Control or the Line of Actual Control alone but in the strategic space of the "extended neighbourhood" and the "strategic frontier", Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat said on Saturday.

Addressing a symposium on `Emerging defence exports', General Rawat said that India values its emerging relationship with the United States and "cherishes" its traditional relationship with Russia.

Addressing a symposium on `Emerging defence exports', General Rawat said that India values its emerging relationship with the United States and "cherishes" its traditional relationship with Russia.

"With both these powers, we share a mature and robust defence and security framework," he said.

"In the emerging security paradigm, India's security would be maintained not, as hitherto, on the International Border, Line of Control or the Line of Actual Control alone, but in the strategic space of the "extended neighbourhood" and the 'strategic frontier'," he added.

Gen Rawat said that the armed forces should be structured in a manner that they provide the operational flexibility to pursue wider strategic objectives.

Talking about proposed reforms in the military structure, General Rawat said the Chief of Defence Staff and the theatre commanders would "conjointly" provide unity of command while the service headquarters and the "component commanders" could provide unity of effort.

"The Indian defence sector is today at an inflexion point poised to take off. The Government and the Indian armed forces have clearly demonstrated their resolve and commitment to the Make in India Defence initiative. We are fully committed to winning India's wars with Indian solutions," the CDS said.

