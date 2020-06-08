India’s self-employed see a dip in fortune

Sen said while formalization is certainly happening, one would expect sharper fall in casual workers with greater formalization. “2017-18 was the year when the impact of demonetization and Goods and Services Tax was playing out on the economy. During the year, a lot of people used MUDRA loans and it spiked in FY18. In FY19, they had to pay that loan back. So what may well have happened is this is reflecting the closure of smaller units. However in FY19, banks were asked not to recognize MUDRA loans as non-performing assets (NPAs). So they are not appearing as NPAs in their books," Sen argued.