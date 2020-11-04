India's services sector posts growth after a gap of seven months

India’s services sector, hit severely by the over two-month long pandemic-induced lockdown, posted expansion in October for the first time since February supported by improved market conditions, with the purchasing managers' index (PMI) for services rising to 54.1 from 49.8 in September, according to data analytics firm IHS Markit.

This signals a gradual normalization of business activities after relaxation of lockdown curbs by the government. Note that a reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a sub-50 print signals contraction.

Data released on Monday showed India's PMI for manufacturing posted strongest growth in 13 years in October at 58.9 amid robust sales growth, signifying faster normalization in activities of manufacturing sector than services sector.

Indian services companies suggested that the relaxation of covid-19 restrictions enabled them to secure new work and lift business activity in October, the survey said. “In both cases, the increases ended seven-month sequences of reduction. Moreover, optimism towards the year-ahead outlook for output strengthened. Still, there was another monthly decline in employment. On the price front, the rate of input cost inflation picked up to an eight-month high, but there was a softer rise in prices charged for the provision of services," the analytics firm said.

Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit, said it is encouraging to see the Indian service sector joining its manufacturing counterpart and posting a recovery in economic conditions from the steep deterioration caused by the covid-19 pandemic earlier in the year. "Service providers noted another decline in employment, but anecdotal evidence suggested that efforts to hire had been hampered by labour shortages. Survey participants indicated that workers on leave had not returned and that a widespread fear of covid-19 contamination continued to restrict staff supply," she added.

