India's skills mission shifts gear from top-down to bottom-up

Chocko Valliappa, managing director of Tamil Nadu based Sona Group – that operates in different sectors from technology to training, said based on the specific needs projected by industry, the skilling firms should impart the training at a competitive price. “The certified skilled manpower details can be published on the sector skills council platforms…Industry could access a pool of skilled workers from training providers’ for internship and at the end of 4 to 6 weeks offer jobs to those with the right attitude and ability of work in an industrial environment. Also, the NSDC could change the payment system for skilling. For each job provided to a worker skilled under the PMKVY the employer could get an advance job creation credit of ₹12,000 to be offset against Provident Fund contribution for the initial 6 to 12 months or advance tax credit for firms with under 20 employees," said Valliappa, whose skills firm Sona Yuktri is also a partner of NSDC.