India’s smart meter programme to shun Chinese manufacturers

“In respect of goods and services wherein domestic capacity is not available and that import is inevitable then it should be allowed only for a fixed timeframe of 2-3 years during which indigenous manufacturing of these items would be developed by an enabling policy/tax incentives/start-ups/vendor development/R&D support," power ministry said in a statement on Tuesday adding that, “Till such time goods so imported shall be tested in Indian laboratories for adhering to Indian standards and also to check the presence of malware."