Home >News >India >India’s sulfur dioxide emissions see first decline in 4 years
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2019, file photo, an Indian walks up to the stairs as Delhi's sky line is seen enveloped in smog and dust in New Delhi, India. Authorities in New Delhi launched an anti-pollution campaign on Monday in an attempt to curb air pollution levels ahead of winter, when the capital is regularly covered in toxic haze, and warned that filthy air could make the coronavirus pandemic more dangerous. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File) (AP)
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2019, file photo, an Indian walks up to the stairs as Delhi's sky line is seen enveloped in smog and dust in New Delhi, India. Authorities in New Delhi launched an anti-pollution campaign on Monday in an attempt to curb air pollution levels ahead of winter, when the capital is regularly covered in toxic haze, and warned that filthy air could make the coronavirus pandemic more dangerous. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File) (AP)

India’s sulfur dioxide emissions see first decline in 4 years

2 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2020, 06:42 AM IST Bloomberg

  • All three of the world’s top emitters -- India, Russia and China -- saw reductions in sulfur dioxide, according to report which analyzed NASA satellite data
  • Emissions from India dropped 6% last year as the country consumed less coal, mirroring a similar decline in global emissions of the toxic gas

India’s sulfur dioxide emissions dropped in 2019, the first decline in four years for the world’s largest spewer of the pollutant responsible for human health risks and acid rain.

Emissions from India dropped 6% last year as the country consumed less coal, mirroring a similar decline in global emissions of the toxic gas, according to a new report from Greenpeace India and the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. All three of the world’s top emitters -- India, Russia and China -- saw reductions in sulfur dioxide, according to the report which analyzed NASA satellite data.

The reduction in sulfur dioxide, which increases the risks of heart and lung diseases, is good news for Indian cities that have some of the world’s dirtiest air. Still, dangers remain as coal is set to dominate the nation’s energy mix for years to come.

“In India we’re getting a glimpse of what reduced coal use means for air quality and health," Avinash Chanchal, campaigner at Greenpeace India, said in a press release. “But our air is still far, far from safe. We must speed up the energy transition away from coal and toward renewables, for our health and the economy."

India accounted for 21% of global SO2, mostly from coal-fired power plants that lack pollution-curbing equipment, the report said. In contrast, China, the world’s biggest coal burner, saw SO2 emissions plummet 5% last year and 87% since 2011, thanks to strengthened emissions standards and increased use of scrubbers at power plants.

India’s environment ministry in 2015 set new standards for emissions of SO2, nitrogen oxides and mercury, asking power plants to comply in two years. The generators instead successfully lobbied to get the deadline pushed back until 2022, and are now seeking a further extension, citing lack of clarity on how the costs will be compensated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to monitor pollution level, says Gopal Rai

1 min read . 08 Oct 2020
Sulphur dioxide is a poisonous air pollutant. (PTI)

India world's largest emitter of sulphur dioxide, emissions see drop in 2019

4 min read . 08 Oct 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout