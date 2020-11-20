India's tally of covid-19 cases is over 9 million now

New Delhi: The total tally of covid-19 cases in India breached the grim milestone of 9 million on Friday, with the number ballooning to 9,006,079. In the last 24 hours, 45,882 persons were found to be infected with covid-19. India’s present active caseload of 443,794 comprises 4.93% of India’s total positive cases.

Ten states/UTs account for 78.2% of the total active caseload. Maharashtra leads the tally with 18.19% of the share. Delhi reported 7,546 cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala recorded 5,722 new cases while Maharashtra reported 5,535 daily cases on Thurs. India has tested total of 129,591,786 samples for covid-19, as on date, the Union health ministry said in a statement. More than 1 million tests (1,083,397) were conducted in the past 24 hours. “The cumulative national positivity rate stands at 6.95% today. Higher volumes of testing eventually lead to low positivity rate," said the Union health ministry.

“34 states/UTs are performing more than 140 tests/day/million population, the figure advised by WHO in its Guidance Note on 'Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of covid-19' for comprehensive surveillance for suspected cases," it said, adding that 20 states/UTs are reporting a cumulative positivity rate lower than the national average.

The toll also touched 133,215 on Friday. At least 81.85% of the 584 fresh case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from 10 states/UTs, according to the health ministry data. Over 26.32% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra, which reported 154 deaths. Delhi also saw a fatality count of 93 while West Bengal reported 53 new deaths, the government said.

The Union government has already rushed four high level teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur and is contemplating to send more such teams to other high-burden states. The Union government has advised the state/UT governments to adopt aggressive and widespread testing to ensure that the missed-out and undetected positive covid-19 cases are promptly identified for timely and effective tracing, containment and subsequent treatment.





