India's tally of covid-19 cases is over 9 million now

Ten states/UTs account for 78.2% of the total active caseload. Maharashtra leads the tally with 18.19% of the share. Delhi reported 7,546 cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala recorded 5,722 new cases while Maharashtra reported 5,535 daily cases on Thurs. India has tested total of 129,591,786 samples for covid-19, as on date, the Union health ministry said in a statement. More than 1 million tests (1,083,397) were conducted in the past 24 hours. “The cumulative national positivity rate stands at 6.95% today. Higher volumes of testing eventually lead to low positivity rate," said the Union health ministry.