Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to transform the world’s biggest arms importer into a defense manufacturing powerhouse have remained a non-starter since the idea was first proposed in 2014. From a plan to produce indigenous equipment and systems worth $100 billion by 2020, the target has been slashed in half and the deadline extended to 2027. Now the country is four months into a confrontation with China along its unmarked Himalayan border that’s plunged relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors to a four-decade low.