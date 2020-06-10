NEW DELHI: India has three universities among the top 200 global peers like last year, but most of them have slipped in rankings this time, according to the QS World University Ranking 2021.

As per the report by British ranking and education consulting agency Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay was ranked the best from India at 172, followed by Indian Institutes of Science (IISc) in Bangalore (185) and IIT Delhi at 193rd position.

While IIT-B has dropped 20 positions from last year's world university ranking, IISc dropped by one position, and IIT-D’s rank has slipped to 193rd from the previous rank of 182.

“Though India’s universities have dropped as a group this year…because of other universities across the world making increasingly-intense efforts to enhance their educational offerings. To regain lost ground, Indian higher education must find ways of increasing teaching capacity, and of attracting more talented students and faculty across the world to study in India. There is plenty of potential, and there are pockets of excellence, within the Indian system," said Ben Sowter, Director of Research at QS.

In the QS world university rankings, IIT Madras was placed at 275th position, four notches below its rank in last year’s ranking. IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur have dropped 33 places and 59 places respectively.

While IIT Roorkee, with a rank of 383, retained its own position, IIT Guwahati has improved by 21 places to 470 and IIT Hyderabad made an entry for the first time and has been placed in the 601-650 groupings. QS ranks top 1000 universities but after 500 positions, it puts institutions in groups instead of a definite rank.

Indian institutions continued to under-perform in their internationalization aspects with poor international student and faculty strength. But the good news is, IISc has been ranked second in the world on citation per faculty parameter. It means the number of times, a research paper produced by a university gets cited by other researchers globally.

Among traditional universities, QS said in an email that “India’s fastest rising public university is Savitribai Phule Pune University and India’s fastest growing private university is the Jindal Global University". As per the world university ranking, while Pune University climbed almost 150 positions, the Jindal Global University climbed up 100 notches this time. Overall, 21 Indian institutions found a place among the top 1000 universities in the world.

Globally, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, and Harvard University were the top three universities respectively. California Institute of Technology in the US and Oxford University in the UK complete the top five list in the global league.

