India's total active covid cases drop below 6 lakh after 57,386 new recoveries

Coronavirus cases in India increased by 48,648 new infections in last 24 hours, taking India's total cases surge to 80,88,851. With 563 deaths reported in last 24 hours, India's total death toll mounted to 1,21,090.

India continues to maintain the declining trend of active cases with a surge in the number of recovered cases.

India's total active cases are 5,94,386 after a decrease of 9,301 in last 24 hours. India has cured 73,73,375 coronavirus patients with 57,386 new discharges in last 24 hours.

India has tested 10,77,28,088 samples for coronavirus up to 29th October. Of these 11,64,648 samples were tested on Thursday, informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Cases in India have been dipping since a peak hit in September, but experts have warned of a possible spike during the festival season, which runs until mid-November.

The Global COVID-19 caseload nears the 45 million mark while the fatalities due to the virus globally stand at 1.18 million deaths, as per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The United States continues to be the worst-affected country from the pandemic with its caseload nearing the 9-million case mark. Currently, the US has 8,943,590 cases -- the most cases in the world -- and 228,636 fatalities across the country, which is also the most deaths in the world.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via