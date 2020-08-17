New Delhi: India on Monday registered the highest single-day Covid-19 recoveries with as many as 57,584 Covid-19 patients getting cured and discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number closer to the 2 million milestone, the government said.

"This achievement has further spurred India's recovery rate to cross the 72% milestone. This is the result of successful and coordinated implementation of an effective containment strategy, aggressive and comprehensive testing coupled with standardized clinical management of the critical patients. India has followed a Standard of Care protocol for the differentiated categorisation of COVID-19 patients- mild, moderate and severe as clearly formulated in the Clinical Management Protocol of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW). The effective clinical management strategies have shown to yield positive results," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in an official statement.

With 57,981 new cases, India's Covid-19 tally rose to 26,47,663 on Monday, while the death toll due to the disease crossed the 50,000-mark with 941 fresh fatalities, according to the Union health ministry.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease went up to 19,19,842 in the country, pushing the recovery rate to 72.51 per cent, according to health ministry data updated at 8 am.

The number of tests for detection of Covid-19 also crossed the three crore-mark in the country, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

There are 6,76,900 active Covid-19 cases in the country currently.

"With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), India's Covid-19 recoveries have reached nearly 2 million (19,19,842). This has ensured that the difference between the recovered and active cases continues to expand. It is 12,42,942 today," the ministry said.

The actual case load of the country currently comprises 25.57% of the total positive cases.

"Early identification of cases has helped to ensure timely and prompt isolation of the mild and moderate cases and hospitalisation of the severe and critical cases thereby leading to timely and effective management of cases. The Case Fatality Rate has further slumped today touching 1.92%," the ministry said.

