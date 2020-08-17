India's total Covid-19 recoveries soon to cross 2 million-mark: Govt

"This achievement has further spurred India's recovery rate to cross the 72% milestone. This is the result of successful and coordinated implementation of an effective containment strategy, aggressive and comprehensive testing coupled with standardized clinical management of the critical patients. India has followed a Standard of Care protocol for the differentiated categorisation of COVID-19 patients- mild, moderate and severe as clearly formulated in the Clinical Management Protocol of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW). The effective clinical management strategies have shown to yield positive results," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in an official statement.