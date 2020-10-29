India's total covid tally cross 80 lakh mark but active cases continue to fall

The new coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours is 49,881 even as the total COVID-19 caseload crossed the 80 lakh mark, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

The country's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 80,40, 203 with 49,881 fresh cases being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 12,05,27 with 517new fatalities.

A total of 73,15,989 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.99%, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.50%. A total of 56,480 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The active cases of coronavirus infections remained below 7 lakh for a week in a row, it said. There are 60,36,87 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 7.51% of the total caseload, the data stated.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total 10,65,63,440 samples tested for covid-19 up to 28 October. Of these 10,75,760 samples were tested yesterday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

After a brief lull, Kerala on Wednesday reported 8,790 new COVID-19 cases, including 94 health workers, taking the total count to 3.98 lakh, while the toll climbed to 1,403 with 27 more fatalities, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra rose to 16,60,766 with the addition of 6,738 cases on Wednesday, a state health department official said.

The fatality count in the state reached 43,554 after 91 persons died due to the infection, he said.

Amid the festive season and rising pollution level, Delhi on Wednesday recorded over 5,600 COVID-19 cases for the first time, with the city witnessing a sudden surge in daily incidences in the past few days.

According to the latest health department bulletin, the positivity rate has also jumped to 9.37 per cent, as the infection tally in the city mounted to over 3.7 lakh.

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day recovery of 3,925 COVID-19 patients, taking the the total number of those cured to 3,17,928, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

The discharge rate has now improved to 87.90 per cent.

The recoveries include 999 patients in North 24 Parganas and 993 in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the death toll mounted to 6,664 with 60 more people succumbing to the virus, it said.

While North 24 Parganas accounted for 19 deaths, 18 fatalities were reported from the metropolis.

Of the 60 deaths, 46 were primarily due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the department said.

The coronavirus tally, too, rose to 3,61,703 as 3,924 people tested positive since Tuesday.

With 2,049 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally of Uttar Pradesh rose to 4,76,034 on Wednesday while the death toll due to the disease reached 6,958 as 18 more people succumbed to the virus.

