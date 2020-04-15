New Delhi: India’s merchandise exports slumped 34.6% in March while imports declined 28.7% as countries sealed their borders to combat Covid-19 outbreak.

India's exports dipped by 34.6 per cent to $21.41 billion in March, while it declined by 4.78 per cent to $314.31 billion for 2019-20.

Trade deficit narrowed to $9.76 billion in march this year from $11 billion in the same month last year. It was $152.88 billion in April-March 2019-20 compared to $184 billion in the previous fiscal.

"The decline in exports has been mainly due to the ongoing global slowdown, which got aggravated due to the current Covid-19 crisis. The latter resulted in large scale disruptions in supply chains and demand resulting in cancellation of orders," the commerce ministry said in statement.

Imports in March dipped by 28.72 per cent to $31.16 billion. It contracted by 9.12 per cent to $467.19 billion in 2019-20.

India’s overall exports, including goods and services combined, in April-March 2019-20 are estimated to be at $528.45 billion, showing a negative growth of 1.36 per cent over the same period last year, it said.

The World Trade Organisation has projected global merchandise trade to plummet by between 13-32% in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “The wide range of possibilities for the predicted decline is explained by the unprecedented nature of this health crisis and the uncertainty around its precise economic impact. But WTO economists believe the decline will likely exceed the trade slump brought on by the global financial crisis of 2008‑09," it said last week.

In February, merchandise exports had picked up by 2.9% after contracting for six consecutive months.

Out of the 30 major items, each, in India’s export and import baskets, 29 export and import goods witnessed contraction in March, signaling the severity of the impact covid-19 on global demand. Only iron ore exports (58.4%) and import of transport equipment (11.9%) registered positive growth during the month.



