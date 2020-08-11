India’s trade with neighbours has largely been flat

Let’s take a look at India’s performance on the goods exports front with its major neighbouring countries—Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Pakistan. In 2019-20, it stood at $21.87 billion or around 7% of the overall goods exports of around $313 billion. Interestingly, it had stood at 6.7% back in 2003-04. Clearly, there hasn’t been much progress over the years. Also, in 2018-19, India’s goods exports to neighbours were at an all-time high of $25.69 billion or 7.8% of the overall goods exports. This fell to 7% in 2019-20, reflecting the extent of our deteriorating relations with some neighbours.