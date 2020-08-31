India’s tryst with recession 40 years ago

In his interim Budget for 1980-81, Venkataraman blamed the Janata government for the economic misery of the country holding that "instead of building further the strong and resilient economy which we had left behind in 1977, they have allowed it to drift, through inaction and mismanagement, into stagnation." Venkataraman said the state of the economy is such that the government will need “some more time" to assess the damage suffered by the economy to evolve a coherent medium-term strategy for revival and restoration of its health.