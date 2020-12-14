India's unemployment rate at 23-week high of 10%

New Delhi: India’s overall unemployment rate has surged to 10% in the week ended 13 December to hit a near 23-week high. Jobless rate had been hovering around 6-8% over the last few months.

Urban unemployment rate touched 11.62% in the reported week as against 8.15% recorded in the previous week, according to fresh data released by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). Rural jobless rate also climbed to 9.11% as against 8.56% a week earlier, recording a consecutive rise in the past four weeks.

The unemployment rate had risen around this level in the week ended 14 June, when the covid-19 cases were high and several sectors and regions in the country were still under partial lockdown.

In the week ended 14 June, India’s overall unemployment rate was 11.63%, urban unemployment was 13.1% and rural unemployment rate was 10.96%. In the week ended 21 June, the overall jobless rate was 8.48%, and urban unemployment was 11.19%, lower than the rates recorded for the 13 December week.

Economists and experts argue that a visible growth in unemployment rate is a worrying sign and reflects poor demand in the labour market. They said it also indicates that the labourforce participation rate (LPR) may be gradually increasing in December as against the past few months. It means people who were staying away from the labour market despite having no jobs, are gradually becoming active job seekers thus putting extra pressure on a struggling jobs market.

“Early indication shows that there is a growth in labourforce participation rate (LPR) in past couple of weeks over what was observed last few months. Earlier we had two problems – an employment problem, and people staying off the labour market. At least, one part (LPR) is improving now… people who were jobless but were staying off, are now coming back to the labour market," said Mahesh Vyas, chief executive and managing director of CMIE over telephone conversation.

According to CMIE data, “the all India LPR" was 40.03% in November and 40.66% in both October and September. This was much lower than an LPR of 42.9% in January, and hovered between 43.02% and 42.3% in August-November period of 2019.

Arup Mitra, professor of economics at Institute of Economic Growth in New Delhi said increase in LPR should not be seen as the primary reason for growth in unemployment rate off late. “LPR is gradually coming back to pre-covid time, and in fact it’s still far away from the average of last financial year. If a slight recovery from low LPR is pushing up unemployment rate, it shows the lack of appetite in the market to absorb workers," said Mitra.

"After a massive reverse migration, people are coming back to cities and possible work belts, but are they getting jobs. No. The demand in the market is low, the economy is down and till the time economy and consumer demand is revived at least to the pre pandemic time, you will see a high unemployment rate," he added.

A sizable section of people especially in the informal sector, who are reporting employed, are actually part of disguised employment, busy in petty and unproductive work for a sustenance," he said.

About low LPR in November, and the disillusionment of workers, CMIE had said in a post on its website that “labour is getting discouraged by the lack of jobs on offer and is exiting the active labour markets."

The sustained loss of jobs, and also the apparent falling wage rates or income levels are discouraging workers from remaining in the labour markets, it said.

