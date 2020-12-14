India's unemployment rate at 23-week high of 10%

Arup Mitra, professor of economics at Institute of Economic Growth in New Delhi said increase in LPR should not be seen as the primary reason for growth in unemployment rate off late. “LPR is gradually coming back to pre-covid time, and in fact it’s still far away from the average of last financial year. If a slight recovery from low LPR is pushing up unemployment rate, it shows the lack of appetite in the market to absorb workers," said Mitra.