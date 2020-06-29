India’s urban unemployment stays high, fresh lockdowns in states to extend pain

NEW DELHI: India’s urban unemployment rate continues to be stubbornly high, falling a meagre 0.6 percentage points in the week ended 28 June over its previous week, with economists arguing the pain will linger amid renewed lockdowns in parts of the country.

According to fresh data of the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy, urban unemployment rate was 10.69% on week ended 28 June, marginally lower than 11.29% recorded in the week ended 21 June. According to CMIE, urban unemployment at 10.69% is still much higher than the pre-lockdown weeks.

In contrast, rural unemployment and overall national unemployment climbed up marginally for the first time in six weeks. Rural unemployment rate climbed to 7.62% on week ended 28 June as against 7.26% in the previous week.

Economists said industrial belts across India are running at suboptimum level, and there is a renewed lockdown in parts of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and West Bengal.

“Formal sector job creation is driven by demand creation. The labour intensive manufacturing and heavy machine segments are not functioning with their optimal resources, the demand in the market is low and the support supply chain is structurally weak now. Besides, you know MSMEs are in bad shape and formal sectors are shedding jobs for survival," said K.R. Shyamsundar, a labour economist and professor at XLRI Jamshedpur.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said he did not think the “lockdown restrictions will cease after June 30...The threat of Covid-19 still looms over the state and all precautions need to be taken."

Assam has announced a 14-day complete lockdown in Kamrup (Metro) district, of which Guwahati city is part of. In Tamil Nadu, cities like Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet and Madurai are under lockdown after covid cases rose and the state government is exploring what to do after 30 June.

“All this will have an impact on urban unemployment and the urban joblessness is likely to hover between 10% and 15% for next few months. That’s huge but a reality," Shyamsundar said.

In contrast, the situation is better in rural India with unemployment rate staying below 8% but in the week ended 28 June, the joblessness rate rose for the first time in six weeks.

“Rural economy depends on agri-activities and monsoon. So far it’s a good monsoon and has helped in acceleration of sowing activities. But as the sowing season progresses and monsoon catches more momentum, you will see its impact on unemployment," Aroop Mitra, professor of economics at Delhi’s Institute of Economic Growth, said.

Mitra said more fund allocations under the national rural job guarantee scheme and the recent scheme for migrants are good efforts and is accommodating some people via distressed employment but any new initiative takes time to show a larger impact. So, the sea-saw of rural unemployment rate will also continue, he said.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated