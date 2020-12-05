India's vaccine distribution challenge, explained in five charts

A union health ministry official responsible for managing the vaccine management drive declined to comment on this issue. A senior health ministry official from Jharkhand said that the state has identified 30 new cold chain points for expanding its distribution network. It also expects to receive 148 ice-lined refrigerators and 57 deep freezers from the central government later this month, the official said, on condition of anonymity. The government plans to allocate its existing resources from the universal immunization programme as much as possible towards covid vaccination drive, but without disrupting the regular immunization drive, he said. Despite this expansion, Jharkhand will still lag behind more urbanized states such as Gujarat, and will have to manage with its limited resources.