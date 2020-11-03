The remarks come as a number of countries including some in Europe are firming up their Indo-Pacific strategies and outlook. These include France, Germany and Netherlands. India and France have been collaborating closely on the Indo-Pacific. Germany has announced that one of its warships would be patrolling the Indian Ocean and make port calls in Australia and the French Reunion Islands. Elsewhere, Canada is also looking to come out with an Indo-Pacific strategy. A Canadian naval ship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait in October, according to a Reuters report. The voyage came at a time of heightened military tension between China and Taiwan. China has also been flexing its military muscles in the South China Sea and East China Sea. China is also in the midst of a tense military face off with India in Ladakh.