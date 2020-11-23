India’s virus caseload inches toward 10 million milestone

India’s coronavirus infections crossed the nine-million mark on Sunday, even as the country prepares for its largest adult vaccination programme. The country had 9,097,507 covid-19 infections as of Sunday, with active cases at 440,962, accounting for 4.85% of the total positive cases.

In the war against the coronavirus, India has looped in the private sector, conducted awareness campaigns, pivoted to self-reliance and is now working on building a strong health infrastructure to deal with emergencies. However, even as the number of daily cases have declined, the threat of a second wave looms.

“Prudent public health interventions are going to play important role beginning from increasing RT-PCR tests, strict contact identification and treatment. ICU strength in terms of beds is being increased. Awareness of the disease and its symptoms is going to be crucial and imposing checks on compliance towards masks, physical distancing and sanitization is going to be critical," said Dr. Suneela Garg, director professor at the department of community medicine in Maulana Azad Medical College, University of Delhi.

NITI Aayog is working on a strategy to procure and distribute covid-19 vaccine, and a public-private partnership will help take it to the masses, Garg said, adding the government’s Covin app will help in supply chain management.

The health ministry on Sunday sent central teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to help with covid-19 response and management.

The three-member teams will visit the worst-affected districts and support efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of positive cases.

Similar teams were sent to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Manipur and Chhattisgarh earlier.

In the last 24 hours, 45,209 persons were found to be infected with covid. Of this, Delhi reported 5,879, Kerala 5,772 and Maharashtra 5,760. The death toll touched 134,205.

Nearly 22.16% of new fatalities are from Delhi, which reported 111 deaths. Maharashtra saw a fatality count of 62 while WB reported 53. Thirteen states and UTs are reporting higher than the national average of fatality rate (1.46%).

