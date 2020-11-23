India’s virus caseload inches toward 10 million milestone

“Prudent public health interventions are going to play important role beginning from increasing RT-PCR tests, strict contact identification and treatment. ICU strength in terms of beds is being increased. Awareness of the disease and its symptoms is going to be crucial and imposing checks on compliance towards masks, physical distancing and sanitization is going to be critical," said Dr. Suneela Garg, director professor at the department of community medicine in Maulana Azad Medical College, University of Delhi.