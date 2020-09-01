India’s young demography won’t be that young by 2036

“While improving quality of education and skilling is one part, transition from schools to workspace need be faster. Now it takes longer. For that we have to create opportunities in new growth areas. Government is looking at electronics and mobile manufacturing, its growth area, similarly deep technology, solar, core manufacturing can help the people and the economy. An ageing population will have an impact on labour productivity. But, we are not like some of the developed nations and the impact will be gradual. Here you need a wider and robust social security net," Satpathy said.