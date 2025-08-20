India, Saudi Arabia agree to deepen maritime relations, form joint working group

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) India and Saudi Arabia have agreed to deepen bilateral maritime relations, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Both countries have formed a Joint Working Group (JWG) on maritime cooperation in the shipping and logistics sectors, marking a new chapter in the strategic partnership, the statement said.

This decision was taken during a high-level virtual meeting between Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser.

According to the statement, Sonowal underscored the historic and growing relationship between the two nations.

“India and Saudi Arabia share centuries-old economic and socio-cultural ties, he said.

The establishment of the strategic partnership council, co-chaired by the leaders of both countries, has elevated bilateral cooperation to new heights. Sonowal pointed to recent developments, including the launch of the Jeddah–Mundra/Nhava Sheva route by Saudi Arabia’s Folk Maritime Services, which is expected to cut down transit times and costs.

He also proposed collaboration on India’s MAITRI digital platform for the harmonisation of maritime trade.

Saudi Arabia is India’s fifth-largest trading partner, while India stands as the Kingdom’s second-largest trading partner. Bilateral trade in FY 2024–25 stood at approximately USD 42 billion.

During the talks, Sonowal highlighted complementarities between India’s Maritime India Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 with Saudi Vision 2030. India invited Saudi Arabia to explore investment prospects across its port and shipping ecosystem.