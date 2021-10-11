India, Saudi Arabia discuss deal on tax enforcement, trade facilitation

Last month, CBIC and the US Customs and Border Protection agreed to extend greater facilities to exporters from each other’s territory who met certain compliance criteria. That was part of a mutual recognition agreement by the two agencies of the authorized economic operator (AEO) programme, a scheme that allows certain privileges to players in the international trade that are accredited by the authorities based on their track record. Their privileges include greater trust in their declarations by the authorities besides faster tax refunds and expedited adjudication of disputes.