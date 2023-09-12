India, Saudi to link power grids using subsea cable2 min read 12 Sep 2023, 12:11 AM IST
The agreement on linking power grids follows another more expansive infrastructure connectivity project plan to develop an India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor
NEW DELHI : India and Saudi Arabia agreed to link their power grids, underscoring a deepening energy alliance that could significantly boost the reliability of power grids in both countries and foster economic development.
