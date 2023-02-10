India saving this cricketer for world cup, won’t risk him in Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Report
Since he might not be able to handle the workload of a Test match, it has been agreed not to risk him during a world cup year.
Due to a persistent back issue, Jasprit Bumrah was left out of the 17-person roster for the first two Test matches. Looks like it’s going to stay that way for the entire Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The ace fast bowler is expected to miss the final two Test matches.
