Due to a persistent back issue, Jasprit Bumrah was left out of the 17-person roster for the first two Test matches. Looks like it’s going to stay that way for the entire Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The ace fast bowler is expected to miss the final two Test matches.

After the 2022 England trip, Bumrah sustained a back injury, and the squad has suffered greatly without the top bowler. Due to Jasprit Bumrah's injury, the team's bowling lineup struggled in both of the competitions, Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.

Since he might not be able to handle the workload of a Test match, it has been agreed not to risk him during a world cup year, according to The Telegraph. Bumrah will be allowed more time to recover since the Test series will place a lot of focus on spin, the publication reported.

The decision on Bumrah’s participation in the ODI series, which comes after the four Test matches, will be made next week. The first ODI will take place on March 17 in Mumbai.

At the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore, Bumrah has been receiving rehabilitation care under the direction of Nitin Patel, head of the sports science wing and the final arbiter of a player's fitness clearance.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will be hosted by India. The tournament will take place in October-November while the final will be played on November 26. The last time India hosted the cricket world cup, MS Dhoni’s team emerged victorious as India lifted the trophy for the second time after 28 years.

Bumrah has been participating in full-tilt bowling sessions at the NCA over the past several days, and sources have told The Telegraph that he is recovering well. The thing that gives him the most hope is that there hasn't been any stiffness the next day.

Jasprit Bumrah's comeback was postponed by the BCCI support staff and medical personnel earlier in January because he did not fully heal from the back injury, despite the fact that it had been announced that he would be available for the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

