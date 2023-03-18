India saw ‘281% increase in COVID cases’ in just 14 days since XBB 1.16 variant was detected2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 04:57 PM IST
- COVID XBB 1.16 has been detected in 12 countries and it is rapidly spreading
- As per experts, the sudden rise in infection can be attributed to the new variant
The new COVID variant XBB.1.16 is causing much concern among experts as they cited that India saw a ‘281% increase in COVID cases’ in just 14 days since the new variant has been spotted.
