India saw historic growth in coal output, says Pralhad Joshi as FY23 ends2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 12:01 AM IST
India has recorded historic growth in its coal output at 982.21 million tonnes in 2022-23.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday that the country had seen a ‘historic’ growth in its coal output during the recently concluded financial year. As per official data, the country's coal production stood at 892.21 million tonnes in 2022-23 - up 14.65% from the 778.21 MT produced in the 2021-22 fiscal.
