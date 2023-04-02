Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday that the country had seen a ‘historic’ growth in its coal output during the recently concluded financial year. As per official data, the country's coal production stood at 892.21 million tonnes in 2022-23 - up 14.65% from the 778.21 MT produced in the 2021-22 fiscal.

“This is a historic moment for the coal sector. I congratulate all the coal warriors and stakeholders for the record growth. Despite the stiff targets, CIL, SCCL, along with captive and commercial mines have produced more than 892 MT of coal in FY23," Joshi said.

"Coal sector's contribution to the growth of the economy is powering the rise of India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and we will continue to meet the growing energy demand of the nation," he said.

ALSO READ: As summer looms, India orders coal power plants to max out

According to Joshi, several companies had surpassed their FY23 targets. The captive and commercial mines producers also produced 121.88 MT coal - up 34.59% from the preceding financial year.

Coal India produced 703.20 MT of coal - up 12.94% from 622.63 MT in 2021-22.

Singareni Collieries Company Limited produced 67.14 MT as against 65.02 MT a year ago, registering a rise of 3.25%.

ALSO READ: India’s FY23 coal production huts 892.21 million tonne

In spite of the elevated numbers however, the power ministry has asked power plants to import coal for the upcoming months as domestic output may not be sufficient.

Preparations are presently underway for a spike in temperatures, with the Met department forecasting ‘above normal maximum temperatures’ and heatwave days. The power ministry predicts that peak electricity demand will climb to a new record in April as people crank up their air conditioners, fans and refrigeration units.

(With inputs from agencies)