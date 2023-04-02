Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  India saw historic growth in coal output, says Pralhad Joshi as FY23 ends

India saw historic growth in coal output, says Pralhad Joshi as FY23 ends

2 min read . 12:01 AM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Production of coal rose by 8.5%. mint

India has recorded historic growth in its coal output at 982.21 million tonnes in 2022-23.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday that the country had seen a ‘historic’ growth in its coal output during the recently concluded financial year. As per official data, the country's coal production stood at 892.21 million tonnes in 2022-23 - up 14.65% from the 778.21 MT produced in the 2021-22 fiscal.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday that the country had seen a ‘historic’ growth in its coal output during the recently concluded financial year. As per official data, the country's coal production stood at 892.21 million tonnes in 2022-23 - up 14.65% from the 778.21 MT produced in the 2021-22 fiscal.

“This is a historic moment for the coal sector. I congratulate all the coal warriors and stakeholders for the record growth. Despite the stiff targets, CIL, SCCL, along with captive and commercial mines have produced more than 892 MT of coal in FY23," Joshi said. 

“This is a historic moment for the coal sector. I congratulate all the coal warriors and stakeholders for the record growth. Despite the stiff targets, CIL, SCCL, along with captive and commercial mines have produced more than 892 MT of coal in FY23," Joshi said. 

"Coal sector's contribution to the growth of the economy is powering the rise of India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and we will continue to meet the growing energy demand of the nation," he said.

"Coal sector's contribution to the growth of the economy is powering the rise of India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and we will continue to meet the growing energy demand of the nation," he said.

ALSO READ: As summer looms, India orders coal power plants to max out

ALSO READ: As summer looms, India orders coal power plants to max out

According to Joshi, several companies had surpassed their FY23 targets. The captive and commercial mines producers also produced 121.88 MT coal - up 34.59% from the preceding financial year.

According to Joshi, several companies had surpassed their FY23 targets. The captive and commercial mines producers also produced 121.88 MT coal - up 34.59% from the preceding financial year.

Coal India produced 703.20 MT of coal - up 12.94% from 622.63 MT in 2021-22.

Coal India produced 703.20 MT of coal - up 12.94% from 622.63 MT in 2021-22.

Singareni Collieries Company Limited produced 67.14 MT as against 65.02 MT a year ago, registering a rise of 3.25%. 

Singareni Collieries Company Limited produced 67.14 MT as against 65.02 MT a year ago, registering a rise of 3.25%. 

ALSO READ: India’s FY23 coal production huts 892.21 million tonne

ALSO READ: India’s FY23 coal production huts 892.21 million tonne

In spite of the elevated numbers however, the power ministry has asked power plants to import coal for the upcoming months as domestic output may not be sufficient. 

In spite of the elevated numbers however, the power ministry has asked power plants to import coal for the upcoming months as domestic output may not be sufficient. 

Preparations are presently underway for a spike in temperatures, with the Met department forecasting ‘above normal maximum temperatures’ and heatwave days. The power ministry predicts that peak electricity demand will climb to a new record in April as people crank up their air conditioners, fans and refrigeration units. 

Preparations are presently underway for a spike in temperatures, with the Met department forecasting ‘above normal maximum temperatures’ and heatwave days. The power ministry predicts that peak electricity demand will climb to a new record in April as people crank up their air conditioners, fans and refrigeration units. 

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP