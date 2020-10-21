India saw more than 1.67 mn deaths related to air pollution in 2019 : report

The findings of the report are based on the most recent Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Study published in the international medical journal, The Lancet last week. The report, a comprehensive analysis of air pollution’s global impact on new born found that outdoor and household particulate matter pollution contributed to the deaths of more than 116,000 Indian infants in their first month of life in 2019. More than half of these deaths were associated with outdoor PM2.5 and others were linked to use of solid fuels such as charcoal, wood, and animal dung for cooking, the report said.