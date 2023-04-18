India saw record of ₹149.5 trillion UPI, card transactions in 2022; THIS city tops the list4 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 12:07 PM IST
- As per the report, UPI clocked over 74.05 billion transactions in volume and ₹126 trillion in terms of value.
The silicone valley of India, Bengaluru has topped the list of Indian cities in terms of highest digital transactions in the year 2022, a report by French payment and transactional services firm has stated. The city recorded 29 million transaction worth ₹6500 crore in 2022, The Hindu has reported citing the Worldline report.
